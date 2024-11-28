Man arrested after large amount of cannabis found in car with male seen "behaving suspiciously" in Portsmouth
Officers made the arrest after the driver of a car was spotted “behaving suspiciously” in Eastern Road, Portsmouth. He was then tailed onto the A27 and pulled over at the services in Emsworth.
The Class B drugs were seen in the vehicle following searches. The incident took place at roughly 9pm on Friday, November 15.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said: “Officers witnessed a driver behaving suspiciously on Eastern Road. When officers checked the vehicle’s details, it transpired it was not insured.
“Officers pulled over the vehicle in Emsworth services on the A27 and, when searching the vehicle, located a large amount of cannabis. The driver, a 23 year-old man from Bognor Regis in West Sussex, was arrested for possession with intent to supply a Class B drug. He has been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.