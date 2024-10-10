Southsea man arrested on suspicion of intent to supply drugs after male seen damaging cars in Portsmouth
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police received multiple reports of a male damaging vehicles between 12am and 1am this morning (October 10). The incidents took place in Milton Road and Baffins Road.
Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that “a 36-year-old man from Southsea has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and possession with intent to supply cannabis”. “He has been bailed until 10 January while further enquiries are carried out,” they added.
“We would like to speak to anyone who believes their car may have been damaged as a result of this incident. If you have had property damaged, and haven't already spoken to the police, please call 101 quoting reference number 44240439978.”
People can submit reports to police online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.