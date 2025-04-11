Man arrested on suspicion of dealing Class A drugs in Leigh Park as "expensive" stolen e-bikes found
Officers detained the male in Apple Green Close at roughly 12.25pm yesterday afternoon (April 10). A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the 22-year-old was stopped and searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.
“Police seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs during this search,” he added. “Following a further search at a local address, officers located two E-bikes which are suspected to have been stolen.
“A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and handling stolen goods.” The man has been bailed until July 10 pending further enquiries from police.
Officers from the Eastern Neighbourhood Enforcement Team were involved in the arrest. A statement on social media added: “We have gone back to search the suspect's address and have found two expensive e-bikes that we suspect are stolen - a Canondale Moterra and a Trek Superfly 4. If you can prove ownership, then please contact us via the website or call 101 quoting ref 44250156492.”