Greedy businessman who tried to rip off government out of £1.8m is jailed

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 11th Apr 2025, 13:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A greedy businessman who tried to rip off the government out of over £1.8m has been jailed.

Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris MoorhousePortsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse
Portsmouth Crown Court Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Jack Stillwell, 34, of Green Lanes Farm, Forestside in Rowlands Castle, was jailed for two and a half years for VAT fraud this morning at Portsmouth Crown Court.

The unscrupulous VAT fraud took place across three Guildford-based companies - a beef firm called Roundstone Beef Ltd, a farming company known as Greenwell Farms Ltd and a holdings organisation that went by the name of Greenwell Holdings Ltd.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Stillwell was charged with three counts of furnishing false returns of VAT which he admitted at a previous hearing. The offences took place between 1 November 2021 and 1 June 2022, and on 2 July 2022.

The first offence followed 20 false VAT statements on behalf of Roundstone Beef Ltd, totalling a whopping £1,278,277.13. The second conviction involved a single false VAT statement submitted on 2 July, 2022, for Greenwell Farms Ltd in which the defendant claimed £37,621.00.

The third charge related to eight false statements submitted on behalf of Greenwell Holdings Ltd, amounting to £568,345.66.

Related topics:Portsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice