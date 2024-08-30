Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested on suspicion of threatening people while being drunk and disorderly in the street.

One police sergeant has apologised to members of the public who witnessed the male’s behaviour after he was detained in Petersfield Square. Officers received a call at 1pm yesterday afternoon about a man “acting suspiciously”.

A man has been arrested after threatening members of the public in Petersfield. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sergeant, who posted on the East Hampshire police Facebook page, said this “quickly escalated into threatening and abusive behaviour towards members of the public”. A 35-year-old man from Petersfield was arrested on suspicion of three offences of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has been released from police custody without charge, but remains under investigation amid ongoing police enquiries. “My apologies to those who were unfortunate enough to witness the behaviour exhibited by one individual yesterday,” the sergeant said.

“I hope that the community are reassured that we will not tolerate this kind of behaviour. I would like to extend my thanks to those who witnessed what was unfolding, for doing their best to ignore the situation.” Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240369094. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website.