Man arrested following assault at Cosham Train Station, British Transport Police confirm
A man has been arrested after assaulting a person at Cosham train station.
The British Transport Police have confirmed that they responded to an incident at Cosham train station at the beginning of the month.
Officers were called to the station at approximately 5pm on Wednesday, February 5 following reports of an assault.
As a result, a man was arrested in relation to the assault but he has since been remanded in custody while their enquiries continue.
The Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary has also been contacted for a comment.