Published 14th Feb 2025, 17:13 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 17:13 BST

One lane has been closed on a major A road following a crash this evening.

A crash on the A34 southbound has resulted in a lane closure and drivers are facing heavy delays this evening (February 14) as a result of this.

The AA said: “One lane closed and delays due to crash on A34 Southbound at (Sutton Scotney Services).”

The Hampshire County Traffic and Travel X page said: “#A34 Southbound - One lane BLOCKED at #SuttonScotney Services due to an incident, delays from #A303#BullingtonCross. “

