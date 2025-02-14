Crash on A34 near Sutton Scotney Services results in lane closure and heavy delays
One lane has been closed on a major A road following a crash this evening.
A crash on the A34 southbound has resulted in a lane closure and drivers are facing heavy delays this evening (February 14) as a result of this.
The AA said: “One lane closed and delays due to crash on A34 Southbound at (Sutton Scotney Services).”
The Hampshire County Traffic and Travel X page said: “#A34 Southbound - One lane BLOCKED at #SuttonScotney Services due to an incident, delays from #A303#BullingtonCross. “
