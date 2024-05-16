Man arrested following series of indecent exposures to teenage girls

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested following a series of indecent exposures to teenage girls.

A 33-year-old man from West End was arrested on suspicion of six counts of indecent exposure in connection with incidents across Southampton and one in Chandler’s Ford.

These include on 2 May when police were called to three reports of a man indecently exposing himself to a woman in her 30s, a woman in her 40s and a 16-year-old girl between 4.20pm and 7pm. The incidents happened in the wooded area between St Mary's Church and Monks Way and near to Mansbridge bridge. Police were later called to a fourth report of a man exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl at Swaythling train station on the same day, at around 6.30pm.

Then on Tuesday 7 May it was reported that a man had indecently exposed himself to a group of girls on Turnpike Way in Hedge End. And on Monday 13 May it was reported that a man had indecently exposed himself to a 14-year-old girl on Fairisle Road.

“The man has currently been released from police custody on conditional bail to allow for further enquiries to continue,” a police statement said. “Our investigation into each of these incidents is ongoing and officers will remain in the affected areas carrying out high visibility reassurance patrols.

“In the meantime, we are still asking anyone who has any information about either of these incidents to please contact us on 101, quoting the reference number 44240183999 for the Riverside Park incidents, 44240191011 for the Hedge End incident, and 44240200389 for the Fairisle Road incident.

“While no-one has reported any injuries as a result of this series, indecent exposure is a serious offence and we are investigating these incidents as a priority.”

Call police on 101 or report any information at: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/