A male in his 50s was taken to hospital after Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service attended a fire at an address on Chatsworth Avenue on Saturday at 1pm. Police were called by the fire service to the area.

The force confirmed an arrest was made at the scene as they carry out investigations into what happened. A statement from police said: ‘A man in his 50s was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Fire

‘A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. This incident is currently under investigation.’