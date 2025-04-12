Man arrested for importation of drugs after raid at Portsmouth address
A man was arrested for importation of cannabis after a raid at a Portsmouth address.
Officers ambushed the property in Monmouth Road, Stamshaw, at 9am on April 9 before detaining a 22-year-old.
Police said: “Officers from the Neighbourhood Enforcement and Nelson beat teams conducted a warrant at an address. A quantity of cannabis was seized from within the address.
“A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of importation of cannabis. He has been bailed with conditions until 9 July while enquiries continue.”