Man arrested for importation of drugs after raid at Portsmouth address

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 12th Apr 2025, 15:17 BST
A man was arrested for importation of cannabis after a raid at a Portsmouth address.

Officers ambushed the property in Monmouth Road, Stamshaw, at 9am on April 9 before detaining a 22-year-old.

Police said: “Officers from the Neighbourhood Enforcement and Nelson beat teams conducted a warrant at an address. A quantity of cannabis was seized from within the address.

“A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of importation of cannabis. He has been bailed with conditions until 9 July while enquiries continue.”

