Man caught in Portsmouth road with crack cocaine in Mercedes - and is detained for immigration matters
A man was stopped in a Mercedes car on suspicion of drug dealing crack cocaine in Portsmouth - with him detained for immigration matters.
Police pulled over a 31-year-old on Tuesday April 8 at around 9.35am in Havant Road, Drayton, before finding the Class A drugs.
“The vehicle was searched under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act where officers located a small quantity of suspected crack cocaine,” a police spokesperson said.
“A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and driving without insurance, however no further action is being taken in relation to these offences and the man has been detained for immigration matters.”