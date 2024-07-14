Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested after colliding his car into a mobility tricycle and injuring the rider.

The 64-year-old was detained for various offences following the crash in Manor Road, Hayling Island, on Saturday afternoon. Officers were at the scene after being called shortly after 4pm, where a Toyota and a tricycle collided with each other.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said the tricycle rider, a man in his 20s, was hurt and left with minor injuries following the incident.

He said: “A 64-year-old man from Hayling Island was arrested on suspicion of driving a motor vehicle with an alcohol level above limit, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and in charge of a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs.

“He has been released under investigation.”