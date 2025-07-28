A bedroom was set on fire at a house in Fareham with police arresting a man for arson.

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene in Fareham over the weekend. The incident took place in Gosport Road at around 8.50am yesterday (July 27).

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesperson said personnel from Fareham and Cosham were deployed. They added: “Upon arrival, firefighters found that the small fire in the bedroom had already been extinguished.

“Crews then carried out community safety activities at nearby properties before returning to the station after receiving the stop message at 9.17am.”

Police confirmed that a man was arrested following the incident, with a nearby vehicle being damaged. In a statement issued on Facebook, Fareham Police said: “We are aware of an incident on Gosport Road, Fareham whereby it is alleged that damage was caused to a vehicle and that a fire was started.

“Police were on scene to assist Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service within minutes. A 31 year old male has been arrested on suspicion of Arson and Criminal Damage and remains in Police Custody at this time.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson added: “Officers are investigating following a fire at an address on Gosport Road, Fareham on the morning of July 27. A 31-year-old man from Fareham has been arrested on suspicion of arson and criminal damage. He has been released on police bail until October 27.”

The fore are urging anyone with further information to get in touch with them. Reports can be made by calling 101, quoting the reference number 44250336152. Information can be submitted online via the police website, or can be handed in to a local station.