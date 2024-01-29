Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nicholas Brooks. Pic: Hants police

Paedophile Nicholas Brooks, now 71 and of Park Gate, was a teacher at Meoncross School in Stubbington at the time of the offences, which took place between 2008 and 2011. The allegations came to light after a woman approached police in 2020 to report abuse she suffered at the hands of Brooks when she was a pupil at the school.

The woman described feeling ‘trapped’ by Brooks, with offences taking place on the school premises, at Brooks’ home address and in his car. Police launched an investigation, and Brooks was found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child aged 13-17 – adult abusing a position of trust – and two counts of being an adult abusing their position of trust to cause/incite sexual activity with a girl aged 13-17, following a trial at Southampton Crown Court on 13 December 2023.

Appearing at the same court on Friday 26 January 2024, he was jailed for three years. DC Lucy Allan, of the Eastern Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: “This is a shocking and prolonged case of sexual abuse against a child, where the perpetrator was a teacher, someone who has abused their position of trust.

“The bravery shown by the victim in this case has been outstanding. I want to commend her for having the courage to talk to police about what happened and help bring Brooks to justice. We know how difficult reporting incidents of this nature can be, and we are so thankful that as an adult the victim found the confidence to report this crime.

“We hope that this sentence shows that no matter when an incident took place, you will be listened to and we will investigate thoroughly and do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.

“No child should ever have to suffer abuse, and I want to encourage anyone who has been affected by this type of offending to speak out. You can talk to the police, someone you trust or speak with one of the many support services available.

“As a survivor of sexual abuse, you’re entitled to support whether you report the crime or not. You can access different types of support depending on how you’re feeling and what you decide to do next.”

To report abuse, contact police on 101 where you can speak to an officer in confidence. Alternatively, anyone who has experienced abuse in childhood or is concerned about a child can contact the NSPCC helpline confidentially on 0808 800 5000 or email [email protected]. Children can contact Child Line on 0800 1111.