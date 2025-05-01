Man arrested on M3 as police find large amount of cannabis and hammer in car

By Steve Deeks

Senior Reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 09:12 BST
A man was arrested by suspicious police on the M3 before they found a large amount of cannabis and a hammer in his car.

Officers stopped a Toyota Yaris for a minor lighting defect on the M3 northbound between junction 7 and junction 8 at around 10.45pm on Monday 28 April.

A strong smell of cannabis was emanating from the vehicle and officers carried out a search. “Following the search, officers located approximately half a kilo of cannabis and a hammer behind the driver’s seat,” police said. All items were seized.

A 24-year-old man from Farnborough was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B and driving while unfit through drugs.

He was also arrested on suspicion of driving with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The man has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

