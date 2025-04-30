Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three people have been arrested following the stabbing of a man at a Hedge End property last night.

A 15-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm after a man in his 30s was stabbed in Alder Avenue shortly after 11pm on Tuesday, April 29.

The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition. A 42-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender with all three arrested remaining in custody at this time.

Police have increased patrols in the area as they look to allay the fears of the community after the shocking incident. Local district commander, chief inspector Rachel Noble, said: “I fully understand the significant concern that an incident such as this one will have caused within the area concerned, as well as the wider community of Hedge End.

“I would like to reassure you all that our teams and officers have been working tirelessly since this report was first made to us last night.

“It is thanks to their hard work, as well as the support and information from the local community, for which I’d like to thank you all, that the investigation has progressed at a pace, with three arrests made in connection with the incident.

“I hope the rapid developments in our investigation will offer you all reassurance that we are determined to bring those responsible to account, and that our relentless hard work and enquiries will continue to ensure this happens.”

The 15-year-old boy and 42-year-old woman arrested are both from Hedge End, while the victim and the 21-year-old man arrested were from Southampton.

Police are calling for any witnesses to come forward by calling 101 and quoting incident number 44250186563. CI Rachel Noble also encouraged anyone in the area that is concerned to speak to officers on the street.

She said: “ You will continue to see officers in the area of the incident as those enquiries and further reassurance patrols continue. Please look out for them on your travels and please come over and have a chat with them if you have any concerns, or if there’s anything else you would like to discuss, ask or share with them.

“We’ll do our very best to keep you all updated on the latest in our investigation as and when we are able to.”

Information can also be submitted online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.