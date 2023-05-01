Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after early morning incident in Waterlooville

Police officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary were called in the early hours of this morning following reports that a man had been attacked in Mill Road. The victim was rushed to hospital and one man has been arrested.

Eyewitnesses have reported that Mill Road has been closed by police, and officers will be in the area today as their investigation gets underway.

One person has been arrested.

A spokeswoman from the police force said: ‘We were called shortly before 4.30am this morning (Monday, May 1) to a report that a man had been stabbed in Mill Road, Waterlooville.

‘Officers attended Queen Alexandra Hospital where a man in his 30s from Waterlooville was present with a serious injury to his abdomen.

‘We have arrested a 22-year-old man from Waterlooville on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in police custody at the current time. We will be in the area today conducting enquiries.

‘Anyone with questions, concerns or information is asked to come and speak to officers.

‘We would like to reassure members of the local community that we believe there to be no wider threat to the public at the current time.’

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police on 101, or supply details online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.

You can also contact Crimestoppers to leave information anonymously by calling 0800 555 11.