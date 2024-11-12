Slough man arrested in Portsmouth city centre on suspicion of importing and supplying drugs

A man has been on suspicion of supplying drugs in Portsmouth.

Officers detained the male in the city centre on November 5. Portsmouth Police reported on Facebook that a 21-year-old man from Slough was arrested on suspicion of importing a Class B drug with intent to evade prohibition/restriction and possession of a Class B drug with intent to supply.

A man was arrested in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on suspicion of supplying drugs. Pictured: Shoppers on the high street.A man was arrested in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on suspicion of supplying drugs. Pictured: Shoppers on the high street.
A man was arrested in Commercial Road, Portsmouth, on suspicion of supplying drugs. Pictured: Shoppers on the high street.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokeswoman said the man was detained shortly before 3.20pm in Commercial Road.

“He was arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into drugs supply in Portsmouth,” she added. “The drugs are suspected to be cannabis.

“He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

