At the same court, he was sentenced for controlling and coercive behaviour, unlawful wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault on November 7.

The court heard how he assaulted the victim on Milton Common on Thursday February, 15 of this year after she resumed a relationship with him the previous month.

A 20 year-old man has been jailed for four years and four months after being found guilty of offences including controlling and coercive behaviour. Bradley Ramsden of no fixed address in Portsmouth was found guilty by a jury on Friday 16 August at Portsmouth Crown Court following a five day trial. | Hampshire Police

He then tried to assault her for a second time at her home address in Buckland and her mother on the same day. Police enquiries also estalished that earlier that year on January 27, he held a knife to his victims throat.

His victim, who has anonymity, was subjected to threats of violence, denied her access to friends and he also made her delete her social media profiles and she had to send images of herself to prove where she was.

Officer in the case, Police Staff Investigator Kennedy Kirk said: “Ramsden’s behaviour had a significant impact on the victim and her family. They had known each other for a number of years and his coercive and controlling behaviour had started in 2021.

“It was only when the assault was reported to us earlier this year that we could build a picture of the circumstances that had led to this and understand the extent of his coercive and controlling behaviour.

“While we were not able to locate all of the potential witnesses from Milton Common on February 15, the strength of the case we presented to the court through the accounts of the victim and her family have helped to ensure that Ramsden has been given a significant custodial sentence.”

Investigator Kennedy Kirk added: “I do hope that this court result allows the victim and her family to move on with their lives as Ramsden cannot cause them any more misery now that he has been sentenced.

“Controlling coercive behaviour is an isolating and distressing crime and can have a devastating effect on those who experience it.

“We take every report of this nature extremely seriously. We hope this sentence gives people the confidence to come forward knowing that you will be supported.”

If you are the victim of harassment, stalking or controlling behaviour to report it to us, don’t suffer in silence. For more information about how you can seek independent support, and the ways in which you can report domestic abuse, click here.