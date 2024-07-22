Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder following a vicious stabbing - with another male also being detained.

Emergency personnel were deployed after receiving reports of a serious assault at 7.38pm last night (July 21). Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said a man in his 20s was stabbed at a residential address.

He has suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital. The incident took place at a property in Twyford Road, Eastleigh.

The male who was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder is a 47-year-old from Eastleigh. A 41-year-old man from Southampton was detained on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

“Both remain in custody,” police said. “This is believed to be an isolated incident with no wider concerns for the public. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call us on 101 quoting reference 44240310055.”

Reports can be made via the police website, or anonymously via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online.