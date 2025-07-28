A man has been arrested for arson after a vehicle was set ablaze.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police and firefighters rushed to the scene in Fareham over the weekend. The incident took place in Gosport Road.

In a statement issued on Facebook on yesterday morning (July 27), Fareham Police said: “We are aware of an incident on Gosport Road, Fareham whereby it is alleged that damage was caused to a vehicle and that a fire was started.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Police were on scene to assist Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service within minutes. A 31 year old male has been arrested on suspicion of Arson and Criminal Damage and remains in Police Custody at this time.”

The fore are urging anyone with further information to get in touch with them. Reports can be made by calling 101, quoting the reference number 44250336152. Information can be submitted online via the police website, or can be handed in to a local station.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for further details.