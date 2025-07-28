Man arrested on suspicion of arson after vehicle set on fire in Fareham
Police and firefighters rushed to the scene in Fareham over the weekend. The incident took place in Gosport Road.
In a statement issued on Facebook on yesterday morning (July 27), Fareham Police said: “We are aware of an incident on Gosport Road, Fareham whereby it is alleged that damage was caused to a vehicle and that a fire was started.
“Police were on scene to assist Hampshire Fire & Rescue Service within minutes. A 31 year old male has been arrested on suspicion of Arson and Criminal Damage and remains in Police Custody at this time.”
The fore are urging anyone with further information to get in touch with them. Reports can be made by calling 101, quoting the reference number 44250336152. Information can be submitted online via the police website, or can be handed in to a local station.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for further details.