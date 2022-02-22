The woman was walking her dogs yesterday afternoon before being ambushed by the youths.

They were hiding in the bushes at Royal Victoria Country Park, in Netley, and spotted the woman in an adjacent field.

She was shot twice with BB gun pellets, once in the hip and another close to the stomach.

The woman, who is 27 weeks pregnant, was shot with a BB gun by reckless teenagers at Royal Victoria Country Park, in Netley. Picture: Google Street View.

The woman, who is 27 weeks pregnant, suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.

Hampshire Constabulary said it happened between 1.05pm and 1.10pm, and that the teenagers fled afterwards.

Officers have described one of them as 15 years old, and wearing a dark tracksuit and a hoody.

A statement from Hampshire police said: ‘We have conducted initial police enquiries but now asking members of the public to come forward if they were in the area at the time.

‘Did you see what happened? Did you notice anyone or a group of people acting suspiciously?

‘Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting the crime reference 44220072817.’

