A man had to be put in the “recovery position” after being attacked in the early hours.

The male was punched to the floor on Gosport High Street between on July 22. The victim was attacked by another male between 3am and 4am.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said the individual was “then placed in the recovery position by a woman”. The assailant and the female left the scene separately, the force added.

Police have issued an appeal for further information to try and find out more about what happened. “This was reported to us by a member of the public, and as such we do not know who any of the people involved are,” they said.

“We are appealing for the victim to please come forward so we can confirm they are ok. We would also like to speak to the woman who initially helped him, and anyone else who saw what happened. If you have any information, please call 101 quoting reference number 44250328693.”