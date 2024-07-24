Man punched in face multiple times and threatened by ginger male with knife in Gosport - arrest made
The 37-year-old male was attacked on Friday night (July 19) in Carless Close near Grange Road. Gosport Police reported on Facebook that two males approached the victim between 6.30pm and 7pm.
“He was approached by a man and punched multiple times to the face and kicked in the back,” the force said. “Another man with short ginger hair and a beard then threatened him with a knife.”
Police said a 40-year-old man from Gosport has been arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm. He has been placed on bail until October 19, with the force’s enquiries continuing.
Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44240307176. Reports can also be submitted online via the police website. People can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously online or by calling 0800 555 111.