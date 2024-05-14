Man punched in the head after trying to stop male being abusive to woman at Winchester Railway Station
British Transport Police (BTP) detectives are investigating an assault which took place at Winchester station on April 7. The force said it took place at approximately 12.30am after the victim tried to help the female.
“The man then punched the victim in the head,” BTP said. “Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help with their investigation.”
Anyone with information is advised to contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 19 of 7 April..
People can also submit reports via Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, or visiting the its website.