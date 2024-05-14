Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a male was fatally stabbed.

Police rushed to the scene after being called by the ambulance service just before 9pm on May 12. Officers attended the address in Tasmania Close, Basingstoke - confirming two men had injuries from a blade.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said a man in his 30s, from Basingstoke, was confirmed dead at the scene. Another male in his 30s, from Newbury, West Berkshire, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. He is currently being treated in hospital.

A 55-year-old man from Basingstoke has been detained, and remains in police custody. Chief Inspector Scott Johnson, Basingstoke District Commander, said: "I would like to thank local residents impacted by the police attendance at this very challenging incident on Sunday evening.