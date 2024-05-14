Man arrested on suspicion of murder after male stabbed to death in Basingstoke, Hampshire
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police rushed to the scene after being called by the ambulance service just before 9pm on May 12. Officers attended the address in Tasmania Close, Basingstoke - confirming two men had injuries from a blade.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said a man in his 30s, from Basingstoke, was confirmed dead at the scene. Another male in his 30s, from Newbury, West Berkshire, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries. He is currently being treated in hospital.
A 55-year-old man from Basingstoke has been detained, and remains in police custody. Chief Inspector Scott Johnson, Basingstoke District Commander, said: "I would like to thank local residents impacted by the police attendance at this very challenging incident on Sunday evening.
“I’m grateful for their continued understanding and cooperation as our investigation has continued this week. Officers will be remaining on patrol in the area over the next few days so if you have any concerns, please speak to them. If you have any information about this incident, and have not already spoken to the police, please come forward, or information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers.”