“Pure evil” Southsea woman beater whose ex took own life admits coercive control on another woman
Southsea woman-hater Marc Masterton, 26, admitted a charge of coercive control at Portsmouth Crown Court against his former girlfriend Zoe Castle. She was tormented by the violent offender for over two years from July 2017 to September 2019.
The brave woman has now revealed the extent of the abuse she was subjected to and posted pictures on social media of her battered body covered in large bruises. Ms Castle said she was inspired to come forward after learning of the tragic death of Masterton’s recent girlfriend Chloe Holland on February 1 last year.
Masterton is currently serving a 45-month sentence for coercive and controlling behaviour over Ms Holland between January 1, 2022, up to when she died on February 1, 2023. Masterton’s wicked actions led to her mental health plummeting before she took her own life.
Police staff investigator Nikki Brogan said after the sentence in October: “This is one of the most appalling and heartbreaking cases of domestic abuse I have ever come across. The violence, control and psychological abuse suffered by this poor young woman absolutely destroyed her life. She felt there was no escape from her abuser.”
Masterton will now be sentenced on Thursday for his coercive control over Ms Castle, who has bravely spoken out on her horrific ordeal at the hands of her warped abuser. She said: “I am no longer hiding everything that has happened.
“Publicity is what this needs to help other people suffering domestic abuse and violence get the help and support that is needed. Back in 2017-2019, many people knew I was with Marc Masterton. He used to abuse me and was extremely violent towards me. But I was too scared to do anything about it.
“In 2023, unfortunately Chloe Holland took her own life due to domestic violence with Marc Masterton. This made me come forward with everything I had. I just wish I’d had the strength and courage to have done this sooner. I hope anyone who goes through these kinds of situations gets help as quickly as possible.”