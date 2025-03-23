Man beaten over head and robbed of phone, keys and bank card

A man was beaten over the head and robbed of his phone, keys and bank card.

Police probe

The victim, a man in his 30s, was ambushed and assaulted in Palmerston Park, Southampton, around 6.30pm on Tuesday (18 March).

The beaten man had his phone, keys and bank card taken during the incident. He sustained injuries to his face and head and was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

A police statement said: “Since this incident was reported to us we have been carrying out a number of enquiries, including CCTV scoping in the area. We would like to hear from anyone who was in Palmerston Park between 6 and 7pm on Tuesday evening (18 March) and saw a man being assaulted or anyone acting suspiciously in the area.

“We do not currently have any descriptions of the suspects, however we will update you if this changes. We are currently hoping to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything that may assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting the reference 44250120813. Alternatively, go online and submit information via https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

You can also submit information 100% anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/