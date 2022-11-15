Officers were conducting proactive patrols in the area over the weekend and spotted a potential drug deal in Cottage Grove. A man was seen discarding a burner phone before being searched at roughly 7.20pm. Substances and several stolen items were found and seized.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘Officers stopped a man, a 52-year-old, and searched him under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971, when he attempted to discard a burner phone and conceal a quantity of Class A drugs.

Police saw a man throwing a burner phone away in Cottage Grove, Southsea. Several stolen items, including a bike, were seized. Picture: Google Street View.

‘A pair of snips, a folding bike with the lock cut and beard trimmers were seized from the man, who was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A, handling stolen goods, going equipped for theft and theft of a pedal cycle.’

Police from Portsmouth’s High Harm team conducted a follow up search at an address connected to the 52-year-old. More Class A drugs were found at the property in Elm Grove.

The man has been released on conditional bail, with officers conducting further investigations. Hampshire police are urging the public to report drug-related activities.

The spokeswoman added: ‘The man has been released from police custody on conditional police bail and an investigation is underway. If you are aware of drug-related activity where you live, then please call us on 101.