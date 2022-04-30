Nadzhi Chakarov, 33, of Fawcett Road, Southsea, failed to comply with a community requirement from a six-month sentence suspended for 12-months issued in July last year for possessing a 10-inch knife in London.

He failed to attend unpaid work in November and December and failed to comply with appointments with probation in December and January.

Magistrates implemented a jail sentence of three months.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Jake Deans, 27, of Cooperage Green, Gosport, failed to comply with a community order after failing to attend appointments in May and January.

He was fined £160 and told to pay £60 costs.

Louis Gamblin-Green, 33, of Bedhampton Way, Havant, admitted driving a Ford Focus on October 31 with no insurance.

He was fined £80 and told to to pay a victim surcharge of £34.

He was given six points on his driving licence.

Eugene Parsons, 50, of Spring Garden Lane, Gosport, admitted possessing cannabis on September 30, 2020.

He also admitted driving while on drugs on the same day.

Magistrates fined him £108 and told him to pay a surcharge of £34.

He must also pay costs of £105.

Parsons was banned from driving for 12 months.

Courtney Harfield, 20, of Gudge Heath Lane, Fareham, admitted a charge of assault by beating on June 9.

She also admitted two counts of assault by beating on June 10.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 20 rehabilitation days.

Harfield also has to complete 80 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months.

She must pay a surcharge of £95.

Kane Lucas, 29, of Snappe Street, Blackburn, admitted driving a car in Portsmouth when required to give a specimen of blood on April 29 last year.

On September 23 Lucas failed to surrender to custody at court.

Magistrates fined him £495 and told him to pay £85 costs and a £50 surcharge.

He was banned from driving for 14 months.

Billy Collins, 32, of Partridge Gardens, Waterlooville, was convicted of driving of a Ford Fiesta while over the drug-drive limit on September 11, 2020.

Magistrates handed Collins a 12-week jail term suspended for 12 months, 20 rehabilitation days and banned him from driving for three years.