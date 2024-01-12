Man caught with £15,000 is jailed for four years after dealing heroin and crack cocaine
Mohammed Prince-Islam, 37, of Malmesbury Road, was jailed for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs in Southampton. Southampton Crown Court heard how in October last year police were made aware of drug dealing taking place in and around the St James Road area of the city. On October 24, officers saw what they suspected to be drug-related activity between Prince-Islam and a second man at the junction of Atherley Road and Howard Road. A short time later he was stopped and attempted to run away from police. He was detained and searched with suspected Class A drugs and cash found in his possession and he was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.
A subsequent search of an address connected with Prince-Islam located a significant quantity of items suspected to have been stolen, including designer clothing, shoes, perfume and alcohol, many still with security tags attached. Almost £15,000 in cash was also seized, as well as significant quantities of heroin and crack cocaine. He was further arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods as a result.
Following police enquiries Prince-Islam was charged with the offences and later pleaded guilty. He has now been sentenced to four years in prison. Detective Constable Georgina Harris, who led the investigation, said: “I am pleased that Prince-Islam entered a guilty plea in the face of the overwhelming evidence against him and glad that someone who was contributing to drug-related harm within our society has now been sentenced to time in prison.
“I hope that this result demonstrates our commitment to putting those who supply drugs before the courts to face justice. Drug supply brings with it violence, exploitation and organised crime which is why disrupting and stopping it remains one of our top priorities.
“We continue to work in partnership across Southampton to protect people from drug related harm and results such as this one will help to do that. I urge residents to please keep reporting any information you have on drug supply in the city to police. You may not see an immediate police deployment, but rest assured we are working behind the scenes to build the bigger picture with every detail provided to us.”