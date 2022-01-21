Martyn Yates, 35, of Cunningham Road, Waterlooville has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was arrested after an altercation between two groups of people in Tidworth Road, Leigh Park, at about 2pm on Wednesday.

Police in Leigh Park

Police sent out armed officers.

Yates is set to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.