Man charged after armed police called to Tidworth Road in Leigh Park

A MAN has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon after and incident that led to an armed police response in Leigh Park.

By Tom Morton
Friday, 21st January 2022, 10:54 am

Martyn Yates, 35, of Cunningham Road, Waterlooville has been charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He was arrested after an altercation between two groups of people in Tidworth Road, Leigh Park, at about 2pm on Wednesday.

Police sent out armed officers.

Yates is set to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today.

A second man, aged 31, from Portsmouth was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, violent disorder and possessing a controlled Class A drug. He has been questioned by officers and released under investigation while our enquiries continue.