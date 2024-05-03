Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blake Court in Gosport. Pic: Hants police

The notorious address in Blake Court, South Street, was handed a three-month closure order by magistrates on April 24 but just a day later beleaguered residents reported individuals returning to the flat.

Police previously said occupants and visitors to the flat would make noise at all hours of the day and night, both in the address and in communal areas - where faeces were regularly smeared. Some residents were subjected to abuse and assault, and confronted with frequent drug dealing, drug use and intoxicated drug users passed out in the stairwells.

Residents appeared to have some relief after the closure order, applied for by police, was approved by magistrates before those living in the block complained of disturbances as people returned to the flat.

A police spokesperson has now told The News they have “responded to breaches which involve removing individuals from the address”.

In addition, police have now charged a man with breaching a partial closure order. The spokesperson added: “Following subsequent reports to police, 47-year-old Clint Herlihy, of South Street in Gosport, was arrested and charged with two counts of aiding and abetting entry to a premises in contravention of a closure order, relating to alleged incidents between 28 April and 2 May.”