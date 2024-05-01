Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blake Court, Gosport. Pic: Hampshire police

Residents of Blake Court, in South Street, thought they had relief when the flat was given a three month Partial Closure Order by city magistrates following an application by Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, as reported on Thursday last week.

Occupants and visitors to the flat would make noise at all hours of the day and night, both in the address and in communal areas - where faeces were regularly smeared. Some residents were subjected to abuse and assault, and confronted with frequent drug dealing, drug use and intoxicated drug users passed out in the stairwells.

Police teams had carried out regular enforcement at the address to seize drugs and arrest suspects involved in drug use and supply. Hampshire police said last week the closure order was a “step forward for the community to ensure that individuals who are persistently involved in this type of activity cannot return to the address”.

But despite the statement, beleaguered residents are still having to deal with people coming and going from the flat. One resident, who did not want to be named, said: “It’s very bad. All the druggies are in there when they are not supposed to be. You can hear them arguing and shouting.

“One of them was told they’re not allowed to be there but didn’t care. There’s been a constant flow of people returning since the order was made last week. It’s not getting any better. Police have been told.

“There’s a lot of disruption for neighbours. My grandchild does not want to visit and I’ve not seen my daughter for a few weeks because she does not want to come when there’s drug dealing going on. All the residents are fed up.”

A police spokesperson said: “We have received several reports of people attending the address between 25-30 April. Officers have responded to these and are investigating any possible breaches of the order. No arrests have been made at this stage.”

Inspector Sam Warne had said last week: “I am very pleased to see the crime, disorder and anti-social behaviour faced by residents in Blake Court has been recognised by the courts, who have granted our application to have a Partial Closure Order for the address.

“This follows months of investigation and evidence-gathering by my officers in Gosport. Since my arrival in Gosport, I have continually promised to listen to the community and respond robustly to the people and places causing the most harm in our communities.