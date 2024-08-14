Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged after scores of dead animals were dumped outside a community shop.

James Kempster, 37, of Marchwood Road in Totton, will appear in court next month after volunteers were shocked to see the carcasses outside the store. Around 50 dead hares, a barn owl and a kestrel were found outside Broughton Community Shop in Stockbridge on March 15.

The animals were dumped outside Broughton Community Shop in Stockbridge. | Google Street View

Police said Kempster has been charged with possessing live/dead Schedule 1 wild bird or its parts, possessing live/dead non-Schedule 1 wild bird or parts, and criminal damage.

“Officers from Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary’s Country Watch Team have been investigating the incident alongside the Criminal Investigation Department, which has now resulted in these charges,” they added. The barn owl and the kestrel were reportedly “stuffed” on the door handles and blood was smeared on the windows. Volunteers previously said they were “shocked” by what they saw.

Country Watch Sergeant Stuart Ross previously added: “To be clear, mindless criminal acts such as this one will not be tolerated. Those responsible will face the full force of the law and consequences for their actions. Crime in our rural communities can have a huge impact on the residents who live there, and on the countryside in general.”