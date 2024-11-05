Man charged following botched Halloween robbery involving imitation firearm at convenience store in Southampton

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 5th Nov 2024, 12:16 BST
A man wielding an imitation gun during a botched Halloween robbery at a convenience store has been charged.

Between 10pm and 11pm on October 31, a man entered Coleman’s Confectioners on Commercial Road, Southampton, and threatened staff with an imitation firearm in an attempt to steal some cigarettes and cash.

Cigarettes were pinched but a member of staff intervened, preventing the man from leaving the store with the cigarettes.

Southampton Magistrates Courtplaceholder image
Southampton Magistrates Court

Baheej Issa, 20, of Shakespeare Avenue, has now been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm to commit a Schedule 1 offence.

He has been remanded into custody and will appear at Southampton Magistrates Court this morning (Tuesday, November 5).

