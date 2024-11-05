A man wielding an imitation gun during a botched Halloween robbery at a convenience store has been charged.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between 10pm and 11pm on October 31, a man entered Coleman’s Confectioners on Commercial Road, Southampton, and threatened staff with an imitation firearm in an attempt to steal some cigarettes and cash.

Cigarettes were pinched but a member of staff intervened, preventing the man from leaving the store with the cigarettes.

Southampton Magistrates Court

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baheej Issa, 20, of Shakespeare Avenue, has now been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm to commit a Schedule 1 offence.