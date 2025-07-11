Man charged following sexual assault incident in Portsmouth

A man has been charged with sexual assault after a woman in her 20s was attacked earlier this week.

Conor James Hodgkins, 34, of no fixed abode, has been charged with one count of sexual assault following an incident on Monday, July 7. The assault took place on Winston Churchill Avenue at around 5.30pm with Hodgkins appearing in court today.

A Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “A man has been charged following a sexual assault investigation in Portsmouth. Hodgkins appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (11 July) where he was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on 11 August.

“We encourage anyone with information about incidents of this nature in the community to please report this to police on 101.

“Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org”

