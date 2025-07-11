During a week of police disruption to county lines, a total of 57 people have been arrested.

County Lines Intensification Week, which ran last week between June 23 and June 29, saw police officers target and disrupt 11 county lines in a bid to tackle violence and drug offences.

As a result, 56 people were arrested, five mobile phones were seized, large quantities of illegal Class A and B drugs were seized, £10k in cash was seized and £400 in fake notes.

Officers also seized large quantities of Class A and B drugs, including over 500 cannabis plants, crack-cocaine,powdered cocaine, heroin and ketamine. In addition, over ten thousand pounds in cash was seized, along with 17 offensive weapons, which included machetes, samurai swords, knives and an axe machete.

Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy, tactical lead for drug-related harm said: “This is a great example of successful joint operations across the counties which will have caused significant disruption to at least three drugs lines dealing into the Portsmouth area.

“Organised crime gangs seek to profit from the exploitation of vulnerable people, spreading misery, intimidation and violence in the name of profit.”

On Thursday, June 26 a county line between London and Hampshire was also halted by police with officers arresting four male suspects at addresses in London and Portsmouth.

Two people were arrested at addresses in Portsmouth with quantities of drugs and cash seized including crystalized MDMA, cocaine, ketamine and cannabis and one was detained at London Gatwick Airport. The police said there have since been charges relating to these arrests.

PCC Donna Jones said: ‘County lines drug gangs bring violence and exploitation into our communities, causing misery and destroying lives.

“I commend the sterling work of officers and staff during this latest week of action.”

If you notice any suspicious activity that concerns you, you can report it to the police online via the website, call 101 in a non-emergency, call 999 in an emergency or share information anonymously via Crimestoppers.