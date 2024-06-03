Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged with murder after a body was discovered in a flat.

Tom Alexander Ellison, 35, will appear in court today following the death of Ian Wayne Jupe, 58. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said they were called to a flat in Mountain Ash Close, Southampton, on May 28.

Officers discovered a body after they arrived just after 1.20pm. The force said: “Further enquiries into the circumstances of his death led us to believe he had been killed.

“We have now charged Tom Alexander Ellison, 35, of Mountain Ash Close, Southampton, with murder. He has also been charged with burglary/theft and fraud.”