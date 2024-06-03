Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An experienced female officer is set to take charge of a Royal Navy aircraft carrier for the first time.

Commander Claire Thompson is expected to lead HMS Queen Elizabeth and her 680-strong crew next year. A source told The Sun that she was “honoured” and “delighted” to accept the role, adding that she is “absolutely the right person for the role” and an “excellent leader”.

HMS Queen Elizabeth is currently in the Rosyth dry dock in Fife, Scotland, after a starboard propeller shaft coupling fault was discovered in February. Reports suggest the £3.2bn aircraft carrier faces an extended period of time on the side-lines, with repairs taking longer than expected.

Commanding Claire Thompson OBE, former Commanding Officer of HMS Montrose, is set to be appointed at the new CO for HMS Queen Elizabeth. The ship is in Rosyth, Fife, Scotland, after leaving from Portsmouth for repairs. Picture: Sarah Standing (170423-1982)

Cmdr Thompson will replace current Commanding Officer Will King. The Denmead native joined the Royal Navy in 2005, serving in wars in Iraq and Libya. She was made an OBE in 2022 and was previously in command of HMS Montrose.

The Type 23 Duke-class frigate was decommissioned in April 2023 after over 30 years of service. Her crew and Royal Marines played a vital role in stemming the illicit drug trafficking trade, with the vessel primarily being forward deployed in the Middle East. HMS Montrose was the first vessel of its kind to be forward deployed and was involved in ten narcotics busts