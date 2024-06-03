Royal Navy: New female HMS Queen Elizabeth commanding officer to be appointed in UK first
and live on Freeview channel 276
Commander Claire Thompson is expected to lead HMS Queen Elizabeth and her 680-strong crew next year. A source told The Sun that she was “honoured” and “delighted” to accept the role, adding that she is “absolutely the right person for the role” and an “excellent leader”.
HMS Queen Elizabeth is currently in the Rosyth dry dock in Fife, Scotland, after a starboard propeller shaft coupling fault was discovered in February. Reports suggest the £3.2bn aircraft carrier faces an extended period of time on the side-lines, with repairs taking longer than expected.
Cmdr Thompson will replace current Commanding Officer Will King. The Denmead native joined the Royal Navy in 2005, serving in wars in Iraq and Libya. She was made an OBE in 2022 and was previously in command of HMS Montrose.
The Type 23 Duke-class frigate was decommissioned in April 2023 after over 30 years of service. Her crew and Royal Marines played a vital role in stemming the illicit drug trafficking trade, with the vessel primarily being forward deployed in the Middle East. HMS Montrose was the first vessel of its kind to be forward deployed and was involved in ten narcotics busts
She was commissioned on June 2, 1994. Cmdr Thompson described the ceremony as “poignant” and “emotional”, and the crew played a vital role in enforcing maritime security with high profile narcotics seizures. “The ship’s company are so proud that they can show their friends and family what it is that they do, and you’ll remember well the photos of those busts.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.