A man has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was airlifted to hospital with life threatening injuries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services responded to a serious incident in Cinderford Close, Paulsgrove on Thursday, October 31. The police were called shortly after 3:10pm on following an incident where concerns were raised for a 37 year-old woman.

The police previously said: “She has been treated by our colleagues from the ambulance service for a serious head injury and has been taken to Southampton General Hospital.”

Supplied

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed a team of two doctors and a specialist paramedic were deployed by helicopter to the incident. “Following treatment on scene, a patient was airlifted to hospital for further treatment,” a spokesperson said.

As part of the police investigation Paul John Watts of Cinderford Close in Paulsgrove has been charged with attempted murder.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Saturday, November 2).

The police have provided an update that the woman remains in hospital with potentially life threatening injuries.