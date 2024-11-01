Woman airlifted to hospital after serious incident at Portsmouth house as man arrested over attempted murder

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured at a Portsmouth house before she was airlifted to hospital.

Police in in Cinderford Close, Paulsgrove.
Police in in Cinderford Close, Paulsgrove. | Supplied

As reported, police and forensic officers were seen at an address in Cinderford Close, Paulsgrove, on Thursday - with them remaining at the scene today.

Now police have told The News they attended an address around 3pm on Thursday over concerns for a 37-year-old woman who suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to hospital via air ambulance. A 35-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Cinderford Close in Portsmouth shortly after 3.10pm on Thursday 31 October, following a domestic incident where concerns were raised for a 37-year-old woman.

“She has been treated by our colleagues from the ambulance service for a serious head injury and has been taken to Southampton General Hospital. A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and attempted murder. He remains in custody at this time.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed a team of two doctors and a specialist paramedic were deployed by helicopter to the incident. “Following treatment on scene, a patient was airlifted to hospital for further treatment,” a spokesperson said.

