Woman airlifted to hospital after serious incident at Portsmouth house as man arrested over attempted murder
As reported, police and forensic officers were seen at an address in Cinderford Close, Paulsgrove, on Thursday - with them remaining at the scene today.
Now police have told The News they attended an address around 3pm on Thursday over concerns for a 37-year-old woman who suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to hospital via air ambulance. A 35-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody.
A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Cinderford Close in Portsmouth shortly after 3.10pm on Thursday 31 October, following a domestic incident where concerns were raised for a 37-year-old woman.
“She has been treated by our colleagues from the ambulance service for a serious head injury and has been taken to Southampton General Hospital. A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and attempted murder. He remains in custody at this time.”
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed a team of two doctors and a specialist paramedic were deployed by helicopter to the incident. “Following treatment on scene, a patient was airlifted to hospital for further treatment,” a spokesperson said.