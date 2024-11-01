A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman was seriously injured at a Portsmouth house before she was airlifted to hospital.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in in Cinderford Close, Paulsgrove. | Supplied

As reported, police and forensic officers were seen at an address in Cinderford Close, Paulsgrove, on Thursday - with them remaining at the scene today.

Now police have told The News they attended an address around 3pm on Thursday over concerns for a 37-year-old woman who suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to hospital via air ambulance. A 35-year-old man was arrested and remains in police custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesperson said: “We were called to Cinderford Close in Portsmouth shortly after 3.10pm on Thursday 31 October, following a domestic incident where concerns were raised for a 37-year-old woman.

“She has been treated by our colleagues from the ambulance service for a serious head injury and has been taken to Southampton General Hospital. A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and attempted murder. He remains in custody at this time.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance confirmed a team of two doctors and a specialist paramedic were deployed by helicopter to the incident. “Following treatment on scene, a patient was airlifted to hospital for further treatment,” a spokesperson said.