A teenager has been charged with attempted murder after a woman sustained serious stabwounds during a serious assault in Gosport.

It is alleged that following an altercation in the town, a woman in her 20s was assaulted in the vicinity of Walpole Park and sustained stabwounds during this incident which took place in the early hours of Sunday, July 28. The woman remains in hospital receiving treatment for her injuries, which are described as serious, but not life-threatening.

Following enquiries, 18-year-old Teejay Scott, of The Anchorage in Gosport, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

