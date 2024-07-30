Teen charged with attempted murder after woman sustains serious stabwounds in Gosport assault
and live on Freeview channel 276
It is alleged that following an altercation in the town, a woman in her 20s was assaulted in the vicinity of Walpole Park and sustained stabwounds during this incident which took place in the early hours of Sunday, July 28. The woman remains in hospital receiving treatment for her injuries, which are described as serious, but not life-threatening.
Following enquiries, 18-year-old Teejay Scott, of The Anchorage in Gosport, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (Tuesday, July 30).