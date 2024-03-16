Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Martin Copeland, 58, of Cranford Road in Petersfield, will appear in Portsmouth Crown Court later this month. Police were deployed to Cranford Road two days ago following reports of an assault.

Martin Copeland, 58, of Cranford Road in Petersfield, will appear in Portsmouth Crown Court after being charged with assault and attempted murder. Picture: César Moreno Huerta

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said Copeland was subsequently charged with assault and attempted murder.

The force said: "We were called just before 12.15pm on Thursday, March 14, to reports that a 62-year-old man had been assaulted on Cranford Road, and had subsequently been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.