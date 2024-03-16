Man charged with attempted murder due to appear in Portsmouth court after "life-changing" injuries inflicted

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a male suffered "life-changing" injuries.
By Freddie Webb
Published 16th Mar 2024, 16:26 GMT
Martin Copeland, 58, of Cranford Road in Petersfield, will appear in Portsmouth Crown Court later this month. Police were deployed to Cranford Road two days ago following reports of an assault.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said Copeland was subsequently charged with assault and attempted murder.

The force said: "We were called just before 12.15pm on Thursday, March 14, to reports that a 62-year-old man had been assaulted on Cranford Road, and had subsequently been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"The man remains in hospital with serious injuries but is in a stable condition." Copeland is scheduled to appear in court on April 15.

