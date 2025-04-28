Man charged with burglary after pinching 18 Chromebooks from South Downs College

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 28th Apr 2025, 15:31 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 15:31 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been charged with burglary after stealing 18 Chromebook laptops from a college.

Gareth Crowle, 35, has been charged following a burglary from South Downs College in Waterlooville.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a double stabbing on Stockport Road in Manchester last Friday.An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a double stabbing on Stockport Road in Manchester last Friday.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested after a double stabbing on Stockport Road in Manchester last Friday. | UGC

The police received a report that between 6.25pm and 6.55pm on Tuesday, October 1 of last year, a man had entered the college and stolen 18 Chromebook laptops.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Following an investigation by the Waterlooville Neighbourhoods team, Crowle of Ireland Way in Waterlooville has been arrested and charged with burglary.

He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Monday, June 23.

For more information about the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, click here.

Related topics:HampshireWaterlooville
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice