Man charged with burglary after pinching 18 Chromebooks from South Downs College
A man has been charged with burglary after stealing 18 Chromebook laptops from a college.
The police received a report that between 6.25pm and 6.55pm on Tuesday, October 1 of last year, a man had entered the college and stolen 18 Chromebook laptops.
Following an investigation by the Waterlooville Neighbourhoods team, Crowle of Ireland Way in Waterlooville has been arrested and charged with burglary.
He is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on Monday, June 23.