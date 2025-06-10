A man who broke into a home and ended up speaking to the occupants has been charged with two burglary offences.

On Saturday morning (June 7) a man broke into a home in Sydney Road, Gosport, where he searched a number of rooms before speaking to the people who lived there prompting him to leave. The police have confirmed that no one was hurt as a result of the incident.

Wayne Anderson Curtis, aged 40, of Percy Road in Gosport was subsequently arrested and charged with two burglary offences. He has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Tuesday, June 10).

More updates to follow.