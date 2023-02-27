Man charged with drugs supply after police storm address
A man has been charged with a drugs supply offence after officers carried out a warrant.
By Steve Deeks
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Officers from Hart and Rushmoor’s High Harm Team carried out the warrant at an address in Coppice Square, Aldershot, on Thursday February 23. A quantity of cannabis and cash was seized and a man was arrested.
Tyler Woods, 20, of Coppice Square, Aldershot, has been charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B and acquire/use/possess criminal property. He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court.