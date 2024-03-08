Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers investigating two incidents of indecent exposure in Southsea and a suspicious incident in Havant have charged a 22 year-old man. On Thursday, February 29, a man followed a 15-year-old girl and approached her on Pleasant Road at around 3:20pm. He spoke to her briefly before exposing himself. She was not physically hurt and left.

Shortly after 6pm, on the same day, a 30-year-old woman who was waiting for a bus on Goldsmith Avenue was approached by a man who exposed himself and then left. She was not physically hurt.

Following a thorough investigation that included public appeals, a 22 year-old man from Havant was arrested. He has subsequently been charged in relation to our enquiries.

Tommy John Back of Rooksbury Croft in Havant has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (March 8) to face multiple charges including four offences of exposure. He is also facing charges for two offences of voyeurism, three offences of making an indecent image of a child, possession of an extreme pornographic image and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm, or distress.