Creepy man with "oblong shaped head" stalks girl in Havant with police believing he flashed two women
The female was tailed by a man in the Prospect Way area of Havant. Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said she was unhurt following the "suspicious incident". The force released an additional CCTV image after a previous appeal two days ago.
This involved two reports of a man indecently exposing himself in Southsea last week. The first incident took place on February 29, where a stranger approached a 15-year-old teenage girl in Pleasant Road, Southsea, at 3.29pm.
He flashed the victim and left the scene after chatting to her briefly. Police said the girl was not hurt. Just after 6pm that day, a 30-year-old woman - who was waiting for a bus in Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton - was flashed by a stranger who fled the scene. Police released an image of a man seen in Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton, who they wish to speak to as part of their enquiries.
The male is described as white, between 6ft and 6ft 2ins tall, roughly 20-years-old and of a slim build. Police said he has "an oblong shaped head with either a dark brown or ginger beard or stubble". "He was wearing a black beanie hat, black puffer coat, brown jogging bottoms, and white trainers," police added.
"A 20 year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of offences including exposure, however following further enquiries, he has been released without charge and will face no further action." Police added that the male seen in Prospect Way, pictured in the second image, "may be the same man seen in the first image".
They added that they would like to speak to him in relation to all three reports. Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44240089170. Information can be submitted online via the police website. Anonymous reports can be sent to independent charity Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.