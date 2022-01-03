Taranto Road, Southampton

Police were called to Taranto Road, Southampton, at around 8.15pm on Thursday.

A man in his 20s suffered injuries to his back and thigh, and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

Chorley Laxton, 21, of Shirley Road, Southampton has been charged with causing grievous bodily harm, and two counts of being in possession of an offensive weapon.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Southampton Magistrates Court today.

A 41-year-old man and 20-year-old woman from Southampton, who were both arrested in connection with this incident, have been released on police bail until January 27.

